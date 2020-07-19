comscore That’s not a pickle, it’s a cake | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
That’s not a pickle, it’s a cake

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY NATALIE SIDESERF A pickle-shaped chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream icing, made at Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas.

    COURTESY NATALIE SIDESERF

    A pickle-shaped chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream icing, made at Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas.

  • COURTESY NATALIE SIDESERF Chicken-biscuit-shaped red velvet cake with cream cheese buttercream.

    COURTESY NATALIE SIDESERF

    Chicken-biscuit-shaped red velvet cake with cream cheese buttercream.

Over the past week, social media has been flooded with videos of knives slicing into ordinary objects only to reveal that they are actually made of cake. Read more

