Man dies after rollover crash in Kaneohe

A male in his late 20s to early 30s died early today after his vehicle rolled over in Kaneohe near Heeia Pier.

According to the city, paramedics responded to the “S-turn” near Heeia Pier just after 2 a.m. this morning and discovered a car on its roof with the driver still inside.

The Honolulu Police Department said the vehicle, which was traveling northbound on Kamehameha Highway at a high rate of speed, overturned after climbing a grass embankment and colliding with a utility pole guy-wire.

After extricating the man, paramedics could not find any signs of life and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash and said speed appears to be a contributing factor; it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. Identification of the man who died is pending.

This is the 29th traffic fatality of 2020, compared to 33 at the same time last year.