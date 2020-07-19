Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas bars bottled up

Last week Nevada’s governor ordered all bars in Las Vegas to close, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The order prohibits access to all bars, including those in restaurants and casinos. Bars that serve food can continue to do so at 50% capacity, with patrons allowed to eat inside and order drinks at tables. The order effectively closes bars that don’t have kitchens. It also disallows the play of bartop gambling machines. However, some bars have machines that are located on the floor that can still be played. Only seven of Nevada’s 17 counties were subject to the order, but with Clark (Las Vegas) and Washoe (Reno) among them, the affected counties make up almost 95% of the state’s population. The closure will be reevaluated on July 24.

More Reopenings: The return of two more Strip casinos has been announced. Bally’s will resume operations on July 23 and the Tropicana will reopen on September 1.

Another Buffet: The South Point has reopened its buffet, bringing the Las Vegas buffet count to three (along with the Wynn and the Cosmo­politan). Diners must wear masks while they make their selections and the food is dished out by the waitstaff. Once back at the table, the masks can be removed. Caesars Palace’s opulent Bacchanal Buffet is scheduled to open in August.

Tables Tabled: Lucky Club in North Las Vegas has reopened without table games. It’s not known if the move is permanent, but other small casinos that have recently taken tables off the floor — e.g., Wild Wild West and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder — remain machines only.

Question: Under the new rules, are there any games where players still touch the cards?

Answer: Almost all card games are being dealt face-up, so no one but the dealer touches them. The lone exception at some casinos is baccarat. The reason for the difference is that in many baccarat games the cards are dealt only once, then replaced.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.