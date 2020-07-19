Signs of Hawaiian Life — July 19, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Wendell Tom of Pearl City spotted the Aloha massage parlor while riding a tuk-tuk in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in February. He asked the driver to do a U-turn in rush-hour traffic in
order to take a photo. Photo by Valerie Moss.
On a trip to Tokyo in January, Susan Swink came across the Aloha Table restaurant.
On an Air & Sea tour to New Zealand in October, Ruby Saito spotted a “Wahine” sign on the ladies’ room door in
Queenstown. Photo by Clara Hook.
Sisters Esther Chan, left, and Karen Muramoto
discovered a sign for a Kua Aina burger restaurant at
Sunshine City in Tokyo in October. Photo by Michael Muramoto.
In February, Louise Ing snapped this selfie at the Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan. The whale and shave ice sculptures behind her were created on location by Maui ice sculptor Darren Ho.
Honolulu residents Denis and Linda Shimamoto found some aloha at the Sunshine Sazanseto Hotel on
Suo-Oshima Island in Yamaguchi-ken, Japan, in April 2019. Photo by Lori Endo.
Audrey Maurer felt right at home when she spotted the
Hawaii Poke eatery in Stockholm, Sweden, in September. Photo by Gillian Van Schaick.