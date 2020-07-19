comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life — July 19, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life — July 19, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Wendell Tom of Pearl City spotted the Aloha massage parlor while riding a tuk-tuk in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in February. He asked the driver to do a U-turn in rush-hour traffic in order to take a photo. Photo by Valerie Moss.

    Wendell Tom of Pearl City spotted the Aloha massage parlor while riding a tuk-tuk in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in February. He asked the driver to do a U-turn in rush-hour traffic in order to take a photo. Photo by Valerie Moss.

  • On a trip to Tokyo in January, Susan Swink came across the Aloha Table restaurant.

    On a trip to Tokyo in January, Susan Swink came across the Aloha Table restaurant.

  • On an Air & Sea tour to New Zealand in October, Ruby Saito spotted a “Wahine” sign on the ladies’ room door in Queenstown. Photo by Clara Hook.

    On an Air & Sea tour to New Zealand in October, Ruby Saito spotted a “Wahine” sign on the ladies’ room door in Queenstown. Photo by Clara Hook.

  • Sisters Esther Chan, left, and Karen Muramoto discovered a sign for a Kua Aina burger restaurant at Sunshine City in Tokyo in October. Photo by Michael Muramoto.

    Sisters Esther Chan, left, and Karen Muramoto discovered a sign for a Kua Aina burger restaurant at Sunshine City in Tokyo in October. Photo by Michael Muramoto.

  • In February, Louise Ing snapped this selfie at the Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan. The whale and shave ice sculptures behind her were created on location by Maui ice sculptor Darren Ho.

    In February, Louise Ing snapped this selfie at the Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan. The whale and shave ice sculptures behind her were created on location by Maui ice sculptor Darren Ho.

  • Honolulu residents Denis and Linda Shimamoto found some aloha at the Sunshine Sazanseto Hotel on Suo-­Oshima Island in Yamaguchi-ken, Japan, in April 2019. Photo by Lori Endo.

    Honolulu residents Denis and Linda Shimamoto found some aloha at the Sunshine Sazanseto Hotel on Suo-­Oshima Island in Yamaguchi-ken, Japan, in April 2019. Photo by Lori Endo.

  • Audrey Maurer felt right at home when she spotted the Hawaii Poke eatery in Stockholm, Sweden, in September. Photo by Gillian Van Schaick.

    Audrey Maurer felt right at home when she spotted the Hawaii Poke eatery in Stockholm, Sweden, in September. Photo by Gillian Van Schaick.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
5 Caribbean destinations reopening this summer

Scroll Up