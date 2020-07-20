WATCH LIVE: Businessman Keith Amemiya joins Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

Businessman Keith Amemiya joins us today for a livestream video at 10:30 a.m. to take your questions on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii, a new series shining a spotlight on issues affecting Hawaii.
Watch here and submit your questions through our Facebook page.
Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. This month, Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji conduct one-on-one interviews with Honolulu mayoral candidates. Here is the lineup:
July 6 – Colleen Hanabusa
July 8 – Mufi Hannemann
July 13 – Rick Blangiardi
July 15 – Choon James
July 20 – Keith Amemiya
July 22 – Kym Pine
