WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige addresses reopening of Hawaii schools

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:32 pm

  • COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE / FACEBOOK

Gov. David Ige will hold a media briefing at 2:30 p.m. today at the State Capitol to discuss the reopening of Hawaii public schools on Aug. 4.

Ige will be joined by Department of Health director Bruce Anderson, Board of Education chairperson Catherine Payne and Dept. of Education superintendent Christina Kishimoto.

The briefing will not be open to the public. Watch via the video above or visit Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.

