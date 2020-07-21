2 men involved with accused Miske crime ring released pending trial

A federal judge granted releases pending trial for two men accused of being a part of an organized crime ring allegedly led by Oahu businessman Michael Miske Jr.

Detention hearings were held today for Preston M. Kimoto and Hunter J. Wilson, two of 11 men indicted by the federal government as part of a years-long racketeering investigation.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth Mansfield granted releases for Kimoto and Wilson on a $50,000 bond each pending trial set for September. Both were ordered to comply with restrictive conditions set by U.S. Pretrial Services.

Kimoto and Wilson are accused of being members of the “Miske racketeering enterprise which routinely committed violent crimes and assaults and used threats and intimidation to protect the illegal activities which enriched and furthered the interests of Miske” and the enterprise, according to court documents.

The others named in the indictment unsealed by the government last week are Miske, his half-brother John B. Stancil, Kaulana Freitas, Lance Bermudez, Dae Han Moon, Michael J. Buntenbah, Harry K. Kauhi, Norman L. Akau III and Jarrin K. Young.

During today’s hearings for Kimoto and Wilson held by phone from the Honolulu federal court and Honolulu Federal Detention Center, assistant U.S. attorneys requested the two men be detained pending trial.

Kimoto was indicted with racketeering, drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, if convicted.

Mansfield granted release for Kimoto, who has no criminal history, and ordered him to abide to conditions of his release that include GPS monitoring, surrendering his passport to authorities and no traveling outside of Oahu. Of the conspiracy to commit kidnapping charge, Mansfield said Kimoto’s role appears to be “rather passive” as charging documents just describe a conversation. The indictment alleged Kimoto met with unnamed co-conspirators in the kidnapping to discuss the situation.

Wilson, 26, has been indicted with racketeering, drugs, robbery and firearms. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, if convicted. .

At today’s hearing, assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Nammar argued Wilson played a role in a 2018 armed robbery and that he has a history of substance abuse.

Mansfield indicated Wilson’s criminal history does not involve violent behavior. He was convicted in 2015 for misdemeanor criminal property damage.

Mansfield ordered Wilson be released under home detention restriction at Makana O Ke Akua (MOKA), a program that offers clean and sober housing on Oahu.

Miske’s detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.