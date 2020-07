Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A cool dessert is especially welcome during warm weather. Read more

A cool dessert is especially welcome during warm weather. Here is an easy recipe to make the day ahead of a family picnic.

Strawberry Surprise combines four favorite flavors: fresh berry slices combined with tender morsels of store-bought angel food cake, strawberry gelatin and creamy whipped cream.

Layer the cake and fresh berries for a pretty, tempting treat. For the best presentation, use a large, clear glass bowl or individual serving glasses.

This gelatin dessert sets overnight in the fridge and results in a simple, wonderfully refreshing three-textured delight.

There is no wrong combination. If you have trouble locating angel food cake, substitute chiffon cake, pound cake or any cake you have. Don’t want strawberries? Use ripe fresh peaches and substitute a peach or orange-flavored gelatin. Use your imagination and enjoy a good, almost-homemade dessert. Add whipping cream — as much as you like.

STRAWBERRY SURPRISE

1 (16-ounce) angel food cake (substitute chiffon or pound cake)

32 ounces fresh strawberries, washed, hulled and sliced

3 (3-ounce) boxes strawberry- flavored gelatin dessert

Store-bought whipping cream, for topping

Tear or cut cake into bite sized pieces. Arrange in a layer in a large glass container such as a trifle dish, or in smaller individual dessert glasses.

Add a layer of sliced berries. Place another layer of cake. Add more berries. Repeat layers, using all the cake and berries.

Prepare gelatin dessert according to package directions. Pour liquid gelatin over cake and strawberry layers. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

Serve topped with whipped cream. Makes 12 to 15 dessert servings.

Nutritional information unavailable.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via Instagram at @brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.