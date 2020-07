Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FILL FREEZER AT FOOD SALE

Food distributor H&W Food­service continues its bulk food sales around the island with an event Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Dole Plantation in Wahiawa.

Stock up on all manner of proteins — a small sampling includes ahi poke cubes ($9 per pound), calamari ($14 for 2-1/2 pounds), striploin steak ($33 for 5 pounds), oxtail ($36 for 5 pounds) and pork chops ($31 for 10 pounds). There will also be sausages, ground beef, chicken, pancake mix, cold cereals and even hand sanitizer.

Dole Plantation will join in with sales of pineapple and pineapple juice, as well $8 takeout steak plates (served with rice and corn on the cob).

Sales are organized for no-touch safety and social distancing. Customers will complete order forms from their cars and purchases will be packed by staff and placed in vehicles. Print an order form in advance at 808ne.ws/stockup.

The sale will take place in the plantation parking lot, 64-1550 Kamehameha Highway, with the lot opening at 9 a.m. Items will be limited to stock on hand. Credit cards are accepted, except that the Dole items are cash only. For information: hwfoodservice808@gmail.com.

SAY ‘HOWZIT,’ KAPOLEI

The Kapolei Chamber of Commerce and the website Howzit Kapolei have joined forces in an effort to keep area restaurants from closing their doors forever.

The campaign “Eat. Love. Kapolei.” challenges diners to take a pledge to support Kapolei restaurants by eating dine-in or takeout at least eight times by July 31.

Those who share pictures or videos of their meals on social media will be eligible for prizes offered by four Kapolei shopping centers where many of these restaurants can be found — Kapolei Commons, Ka Makana Ali‘i, Kapo­lei Shopping Center and Kapo­lei Marketplace.

The grand prize is a $200 gift card to the restaurant of the winner’s choice. Other prizes include restaurant and retail gift cards.

Kiran Polk, executive director of the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce, said all those who take the pledge and make the posts will be entered into a drawing for the prizes. “We also may give some other smaller prizes away to the one who has the most posts from different restaurants, most posts of restaurants in general, etc.,” Polk said.

Take the pledge online at HowzitKapolei.com. Post entries with the hashtag #eatlovekapolei on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok or Snapchat.

FREE MEALS FOR KEIKI

Zigu, a farm-to-table izakaya, has introduced a weekend kids meal that’s free for up to three keiki per family when dining in with an adult who buys an entree.

The meal set features udon, chicken karaage, french fries and dessert. For takeout customers, one kids beef bowl ($5 value) is free with every order, up to three bowls if all three keiki are present.

And for those no longer comfortable sharing dishes, the restaurant has added an appetizer sampler ($15) with four individually portioned items that change daily.

Zigu is at 413 Seaside Ave. Call 212-9252.

