comscore Energy company amped to save plant, jobs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Energy company amped to save plant, jobs

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • COURTESY HONUA OLA BIOENERGY Honua Ola Bioenergy employee Joshua Genegabuas stood behind his son Mason-Sage and daughter Dallas-­Star, who were wearing shirts bearing messages Monday at the company’s plant in Pepeekeo urging the state Public Utilities Commission to reverse its decision.

    COURTESY HONUA OLA BIOENERGY

    Honua Ola Bioenergy employee Joshua Genegabuas stood behind his son Mason-Sage and daughter Dallas-­Star, who were wearing shirts bearing messages Monday at the company’s plant in Pepeekeo urging the state Public Utilities Commission to reverse its decision.

  • COURTESY HONUA OLA BIOENERGY Honua Ola Bioenergy President and CEO Warren Lee addressed employees and supporters Monday at the company’s plant in Pepeekeo.

    COURTESY HONUA OLA BIOENERGY

    Honua Ola Bioenergy President and CEO Warren Lee addressed employees and supporters Monday at the company’s plant in Pepeekeo.

Honua Ola Bioenergy said if it is prevented from operating, 64 current employees will be laid off, and 145 future ancillary positions will be lost. Read more

Previous Story
Kahuku nickname stirs emotions in rival petitions

Scroll Up