Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the hire and promotion of two consultants:

>> Adrene Thompson has been hired as senior claims consultant in the Client Consulting Unit. She has 12 years of insurance industry experience. She also holds a workers’ compensation adjuster license.

>> Chris Wong has been promoted to risk consultant in the Client Consulting Unit as well. He is a former intern of Atlas Insurance Agency who joined the Atlas team as an associate risk consultant in the fall of 2019. He holds OSHA 510 and OSHA 511, and received his Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the Shidler College of Business, University of Hawaii at Manoa.

