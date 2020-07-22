WATCH LIVE: Honolulu City Councilwoman Kym Pine joins Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

Honolulu City Councilwoman Kym Pine joins us today for a livestream video at 10:30 a.m. to take your questions on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii, a new series shining a spotlight on issues affecting Hawaii.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Facebook page. This month, Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji conduct one-on-one interviews with Honolulu mayoral candidates. Here is the lineup:

July 6 – Colleen Hanabusa

July 8 – Mufi Hannemann

July 13 – Rick Blangiardi

July 15 – Choon James

July 20 – Keith Amemiya

July 22 – Kym Pine

July 27 – Gov. David Ige

July 29 – Scott Nago, chief elections officer for the Hawaii Office of Elections