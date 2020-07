Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We are scheduled to see students in person in about two weeks. I am terrified. A single person was responsible for at least 44 new infections on Oahu. There is a great risk that when opening schools, COVID-19 will spread like wildfire.

Some school districts have a fully thought-out plan to phase in face-to-face teaching:

Phase One: Virtual setting until a threshold of COVID-19 cases is met (minimum 30 days).

Phase Two: Hybrid setting until a higher threshold of cases is met (minimum 30 days).

Phase Three: Return to full classes.

Children returning to school affects the entire community. There are other people at the school: teachers, custodians, support staff, administration. The economy can’t recover if we keep spreading the virus. We love your children. We want them to be safe. We can’t do that if we don’t feel safe ourselves.

Jen Lum

Pearl City High School

Ewa Beach

Teachers fearing virus can’t teach properly

I am a school teacher in Kailua. I love my students. There is nothing more I’d rather do than teach — and when I say teach, I mean be with them.

However, with the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in our state, all I can think of is how can I space the desks, how can I require masks, how can I keep the kids separated? All my energy is going to demarcation: basically, how to stay away, the opposite of being with them. I literally cannot think about how to meet their extensive needs when my singular focus is how can I not catch this virus and potentially die.

Given our current situation I could better serve the students through distance learning because I would not be teaching in fear. I could be there for them in a way that I cannot if we open the schools amid rising cases.

Kate Werner

Kailua

Don’t ignore health risks confronting UH faculty

The editorial, “Careful UH fall term worth risks” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, July 17), curiously never gets around to mentioning faculty and staff, the ones who do the work of the university, teaching and keeping the place running.

Faculty and staff over the age of 60, those with medical conditions or with vulnerable family at home, will be working in crowded environments where aerosol transmission of COVID-19 is more likely, as are surfaces contaminated with the coronavirus. Many students will be asymptomatic so they will unwittingly pass along the virus.

Faculty and staff may die to keep the university functioning. The Star- Advertiser and others seem to consider this “worth the risk.” Maybe next time you see a University of Hawaii janitor or groundskeeper, or professor on her way to teach, take time to say, “Thank you for your service.”

David Duffy

Kailua

Oahu residents don’t follow safety protocols

Over the July 12 weekend I commuted daily out to the Waianae area. I was totally shocked to see the number of large group gatherings on the beaches. I estimated at one location close to 50-75 cars and at least 100 adults and children.

Hardly a soul was wearing a mask and definitely not practicing physical distancing. I am not surprised to see our positive test numbers increasing daily. While there’s major concern about opening up our state to tourists, I believe the larger problem is with Oahu residents not giving a rip about social distancing nor wearing masks.

John Toillion

Mililani

Keep things interesting; don’t vote right away

Hawaii voters have begun receiving their ballots to be used in our all-mail-in voting. There will be three methods to do so: by mail, at a voter service center or place of deposit, or at the City Clerk’s office.

All ballots must be received by the City Clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Experts have advised not to cast one’s ballot too early and wisely wait to analyze the political situation. Hard to change, once sent.

Voting as late as possible will make the outcome more volatile and interesting and unknown.

Cast your ballot at the end of the race, not while it is still going on. Make it more interesting and entertaining.

Ken Chang

Kaneohe

Addis Ababa’s rail line cost just $454 million

I hear people complaining about Honolulu being run like a Third World country.

Let me tell you how a Third World country is managed: Ethiopia is an acknowledged Third World country with a capital city, Addis Ababa, of some 3.8 million people. After three years of construction, it opened a light rail system in 2015. It is a 20-mile system with 39 stations. It is elevated through the urban core. It cost a total of $454 million (not billions). Draw your own conclusions about how Honolulu’s administration ranks and vote accordingly.

Ron Palma

Hawaii Kai

DeVos never said that ‘only’ 0.02% would die

In response to Jacob Cassens’ letter (“Schools’ reopening needs safer process,” Star-Advertiser, July 19): First, the claim that U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said that “only” 0.02% of students will die [of COVID-19 if schools reopen] had been debunked by various news organizations, including USA Today and the Associated Press.

Second, there is a mathematical error in Cassens’ assertion that according to the 0.02% death-rate estimate, 3,600 out of Hawaii’s 180,000 students will die. 0.02% of 180,000 is 36, not 3,600; 3,600 is 2% of 180,000. I would hope that the editorial staff of the Star-Advertiser would be careful in fact-checking and reviewing any letter submission, including this one.

Jason Huang

Mililani

