Hawaii officials hope mail-in vote means fewer glitches | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii officials hope mail-in vote means fewer glitches

  • By Dan Nakaso and Mark Ladao dnakaso@staradvertiser.com mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM City Clerk Glen Takahashi on Tuesday explained the mail-in ballot available to registered voters.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Councilman Ikaika Anderson looked over one of the new yellow ballot drop boxes during a news conference Tuesday at Kaneohe District Park in Kaneohe.

With just about everything different in Hawaii’s 2020 primary, state election officials anticipate that glitches, if any, on Aug. 8 could come from the eight real- time, old-school “voter service centers” in the new era of statewide, mail-in voting. Read more

