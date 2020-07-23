California man arrested in violation of quarantine on Kauai

Kauai police Tuesday night arrested a man visiting from California for violating Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine rule put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Police arrested Michael Pectol, 43, of Pacific Grove, Calif., at about 8 p.m., roughly three hours after his arrival on a direct Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles International Airport.

Patrol Services Bureau Assistant Chief Mark Begley said when Pectol arrived, he attempted to deceive police detectives into believing he would make proper accommodations at a local hotel for the duration of his quarantine period.

“But when the detectives followed up on the matter, it was determined that he did not make proper accommodations and was attempting to avoid the Governor’s requirement,” said Begley in a news release.

After arresting Pectol, police took him to Wilcox Hospital for medical evaluation and clearance, and then to the department’s detention center, where he is being held on $1,000 bail.

The mandatory quarantine, which Gov. David Ige implemented March 26, requires all arriving air passengers, including returning residents and visitors from out of state, to stay in an approved accommodation and not go anywhere for 14 days, except for emergency medical purposes.

To date, the Kauai Police Department has made 48 arrests for violations of the 14-day quarantine rule. All individuals arrested are subject to up to one year in jail and/or up to $5,000 in fines.