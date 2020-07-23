comscore Gov. Ige issues emergency proclamation in advance of Hurricane Douglas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Gov. Ige issues emergency proclamation in advance of Hurricane Douglas

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:18 pm
  Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation today as Hawaii prepares for possible impacts from Hurricane Douglas.

    Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation today as Hawaii prepares for possible impacts from Hurricane Douglas.

Gov. David Ige issued a “pre-landfall emergency proclamation” today as Hawaii prepares for possible impacts from Hurricane Douglas, which is nearing the Central Pacific on a path toward the islands this weekend.

The proclamation authorizes state funds to be released quickly for relief of disaster-related damage, losses and suffering that may result from the storm, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“Our top priority is always the safety, health and well-being of our residents and visitors. Please take immediate steps to protect your families, loved ones, employees and property. We ask everyone to closely follow emergency instructions as we prepare for Hurricane Douglas,” Ige said.

The disaster emergency relief period begins immediately and continues through July 31.

Douglas is the first East Pacific hurricane of the 2020 season, and threatens to bring flooding, high winds and rough seas to the islands starting Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

