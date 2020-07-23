comscore Hawaiian Airlines waives change fees due to Hurricane Douglas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Airlines waives change fees due to Hurricane Douglas

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:41 pm

Due to Hurricane Douglas, Hawaiian Airlines is allowing guests traveling from Thursday through Tuesday to change their flights without fees.

Passengers can reschedule their reservation by Aug. 4 for new travel that begins no later than Oct. 31.

To make changes to a reservation booked through the airline’s website or reservations department, call 1-800-367-5320.

