Hawaiian Airlines waives change fees due to Hurricane Douglas

Due to Hurricane Douglas, Hawaiian Airlines is allowing guests traveling from Thursday through Tuesday to change their flights without fees.
Passengers can reschedule their reservation by Aug. 4 for new travel that begins no later than Oct. 31.
To make changes to a reservation booked through the airline’s website or reservations department, call 1-800-367-5320.
