Column: Learn the real meaning of the Certified Organic food label

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Certified Organic label is a crucial tool for shoppers who want to avoid food grown with chemical pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers. Read more

The Certified Organic label is a crucial tool for shoppers who want to avoid food grown with chemical pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers. The label has been increasingly sought after in recent years, thanks to a greater awareness of the negative effects of exposure to chemicals in our food, and the long-lasting environmental damage that results from conventional (non-organic) farming. For those wanting to eat and serve their families food without chemical residues, the Certified Organic label is a saving grace.

Unfortunately, in recent years there have been several criminal violations in the organic industry that have threatened to erode the faith of shoppers. In one case, millions of pounds of corn and soy imported from overseas were sold in the U.S. as “organic.” An investigation later revealed that it was actually grown conventionally. This deception, and other similar instances, can cause people to stop trusting the integrity of the organic label, which has been seen as a symbol for healthier foods, cleaner farms, safer ecosystems and a more sustainable future since its inception in 1990.

The Organic Foods Production Act of 1990 established the National Organic Program, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The program defines standard organic farming practices and acceptable organic production inputs. Private and state certifiers visit producers, processors and handlers to certify that their operations abide by the standards. Once certified, these operations may affix a label on their product stating that it meets USDA Organic Requirements. It is illegal for anyone to use the word “organic” on a product if it does not meet these standards.

The organic certification process is designed to ensure growers and handlers that claim to be organic are abiding by the strict laws and regulations set by the Organic Foods Production Act, and focuses specifically on the methods and materials used by producers. For crops to be certified organic they must:

>> Be grown on land that has been free of prohibited pesticides and substances for at least three years before harvest.

>> Have careful management of soil fertility.

>> Use correct dispersal of manure.

>> Use prevention as the first form of pest control.

>> Have buffer zones that protect from unwanted substances from nearby farms.

Last week, the USDA announced new steps to prevent fraud by proposing guidelines to strengthen oversight and enforcement of the production, handling and sale of organic agricultural products. The draft rules call for updating organic regulations, mandating unannounced inspections, implementing new traceability requirements for imported products, requiring labeling of non-retail containers, and putting in place additional oversight for the certification process.

The Organic Trade Association (OTA), the leading voice for organic trade in the U.S. representing over 9,500 organic businesses across 50 states, is supportive of the proposed guidelines. As a member of OTA, Down to Earth Organic & Natural is also in support of the USDA proposal. Down to Earth is dedicated to providing organic produce, groceries, supplements and prepared foods. We are hopeful that USDA’s new rules to combat organic fraud will reinforce the integrity of the label and deter future violations.

Shoppers should be confident that food labeled Certified Organic is truly better. We will continue to be actively involved in the fight to protect and strengthen the organic industry and prevent fraud.

———

For more about the proposed rule, see www.ams.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media/ SOEProposedRule.pdf.

Mark Fergusson is CEO of Down to Earth.