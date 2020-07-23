comscore Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning draws preseason accolades | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning draws preseason accolades

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 4 Ilm Manning

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 4

    Ilm Manning

A good week became even better for University of Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and Radio – July 22, 2020

Scroll Up