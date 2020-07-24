A list of Hawaii events and services canceled or postponed due to approaching Hurricane Douglas

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page. This story will be updated as cancellations and postponements are announced due to the approaching hurricane.

——

EVENTS AND ATTRACTIONS

>> The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) has canceled Sunday’s Kalakaua Open Street.

>> Iolani Palace will be closed for tours on Saturday, July 25, and reopen on Friday, July 31. Guests with confirmed reservations will receive full refunds or the option to reschedule their tour to a later date. For more information, contact the Iolani Palace reservations office at (808) 522-0832.

GOVERNMENT SERVICES

>> The House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness meeting at 10 a.m. Monday is postponed to a date and time to be determined.

>> The Ambulatory Care Center and all VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Community Based Outpatient Clinics will be closed for face-to-face appointments from Saturday, through Monday. However, all Telephone and Veteran Video Connect (VVC) appointments will continue as scheduled. Face to Face appointments will be converted to Telephone or VVC if appropriate. Call 1-800-214-1306 for more information.

RELATED

• 2020 Hurricane Season

• WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell discusses hurricane preparations as Hurricane Douglas spins toward Hawaii



• Here’s what you need to prepare for a storm during a pandemic

• Hawaii forecasters list potential impacts from Hurricane Douglas and advise precautionary actions

• Hawaii delegation urges President Trump to provide federal assistance before Hurricane Douglas’ landfall

• City officials urge Oahu residents to prepare for the coming storm

• The Electric Kitchen: Prepare pantry for hurricane season