Honolulu mayor to allow indoor gatherings of over 50 people as Hurricane Douglas tracks toward Hawaii

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed an emergency proclamation today that will allow gatherings of 50 or more people indoors as the city prepares to open shelters in response to Hurricane Douglas.

The state today also marked a record of 60 new coronavirus cases as Hurricane Douglas, a Category 3 storm, continued on a track that will reach Hawaii this weekend.

Caldwell urged residents to shelter in place this weekend and to secure and protect their property. “If it’s safe, stay at home,” he said. If residents are unable to stay at home, he recommended to seek shelter at a family member, neighbor or friend’s residence.

“If you can’t find such a location, then go to one of the city provided shelters,” he said at a news conference held today from the Emergency Operations Center at the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building.

The city plans to potentially open up to 25 shelters.

In addition to a 14-day supply of items, city officials recommend evacuees also to bring an adequate amount of personal protective equipment including face masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and other items.

In 2018, the city opened up to 15 shelters in preparation of Hurricane Lane where approximately 1,000 evacuees sought shelter.

Caldwell said they expect to announce shelter locations on Saturday. The public may also check the Department of Emergency Management website at honolulu.gov/dem for shelter information.

The city will coordinate with social service providers to assist the homeless population. TheBus will offer the homeless free transportation to shelters.

Temperature taking at shelters will be conducted for all evacuees.

With today’s record daily high of 60 confirmed coronavirus cases today, officials urged the public to take the proper precautions to protect themselves as they prepare for the storm.

“Take this as serious as possible,” Caldwell said at the news conference.

The American Red Cross of Hawaii is seeking volunteers including healthcare professionals to help at shelters.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer may call 739-8122 or visit: redcross.org/hawaii.

For those who have tested positive for COVID-19, Caldwell said they are relying on the state Department of Health and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to identify a location where they can seek shelter to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know they are trying to locate and pin down a hotel to do exactly that. When that is identified, we will be announcing that also,” he added.

The city activated the Emergency Operations Center this morning. Hirokazu “Hiro” Toiya, director of the Honolulu Emergency Management said the center will remain activated during the duration of the storm.

Officials urged the public to stay informed with local news sources concerning Hurricane Douglas.

For more information on hurricane preparedness, visit honolulu.gov/dem.