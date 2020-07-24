Major Hurricane Douglas crosses into central Pacific, weakens slightly

Hurricane Douglas crossed over into the Central Pacific overnight, weakening slightly. However, it remained a major Category 3 storm.

Located about 895 miles east-southeast of Hilo at 5 a.m., Douglas is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph while moving west-northwest at 19 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Douglas is expected to hold to this track over the next few days with a gradual slowing in forward speed and a slight turn toward the west.

Douglas is forecast to reach Hawaii Saturday night or Sunday morning while still near hurricane strength.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

RELATED

• 2020 Hurricane Season

• Here’s what you need to prepare for a storm during a pandemic

• Hawaii delegation urges President Trump to provide federal assistance before Hurricane Douglas’ landfall

• City officials urge Oahu residents to prepare for the coming storm

• The Electric Kitchen: Prepare pantry for hurricane season