Major Hurricane Douglas crosses into central Pacific, weakens slightly

Hurricane Douglas crossed over into the Central Pacific overnight, weakening slightly. However, it remained a major Category 3 storm.
Located about 895 miles east-southeast of Hilo at 5 a.m., Douglas is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph while moving west-northwest at 19 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Douglas is expected to hold to this track over the next few days with a gradual slowing in forward speed and a slight turn toward the west.
Douglas is forecast to reach Hawaii Saturday night or Sunday morning while still near hurricane strength.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.
RELATED
• 2020 Hurricane Season
• Here’s what you need to prepare for a storm during a pandemic
• Hawaii delegation urges President Trump to provide federal assistance before Hurricane Douglas’ landfall
• City officials urge Oahu residents to prepare for the coming storm
• The Electric Kitchen: Prepare pantry for hurricane season
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.