With Hawaii’s economic plunge due to the pandemic, what is the Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce’s strategy for helping hard-hit companies and industries?

As an organization founded for the promotion of business and economic growth in Hawaii based upon the principle, “Members Supporting Members,” we are doing all we can to engage and be a resource for our members during this challenging time. While our in-person events and programs have been put on hold due to the pandemic, we continue to communicate frequently with our members, providing them with resources helpful for small businesses, updates on government mandates and recommendations and relevant news from Japan regarding COVID-19 that we get directly from the Hawaii Consulate General of Japan’s office. We also encourage our members to share information, promotions and resources about their business with our nearly 550 members and continue to advocate on behalf of our members working with Hawaii’s elected officials.

How do you anticipate Hawaii’s business community evolving over the long term in the wake of the pandemic?

The businesses that are going to be successful in a COVID-19 environment are businesses that are flexible and can adapt to consumer needs. COVID-19 will be present in our community for a while. We can’t change that, but we can adapt our strategies and operating procedures to make sure consumer needs are met — the most important need being safety. Consumers need to have confidence that your business is doing everything it can to keep its employees, guests and the community safe and healthy.

How will HJCC and the tourism industry support or help guide the re-entry of Japanese tourism to Hawaii?

At HJCC, we have longstanding relationships with government officials in Japan’s main prefectures. We also have a strong network of chambers in Japan and are celebrating our 40-year sister-city relationship with the Hiroshima Chamber and our affiliated relationship with the Fukui Chamber. Through our connections and close communication with Japan’s business community, we feel we could help facilitate forming a “travel bubble” with Japan once the country and Hawaii lift mandatory quarantine orders.

Wearing your Kyo-ya management hat: What are the latest developments regarding Kyo-ya’s plans for its Waikiki properties, including the Princess Kaiulani, especially in light of the tourism slowdown?

All of our hotels are essentially closed, including our non-Waikiki properties, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, and Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel in San Francisco. Although our hotels are closed, we have a small, committed team working at each hotel to maintain the infrastructure and landscaped areas, and to keep the property secure. As we look at how to maximize our limited resources in this difficult situation, our prime focus will continue to be on developing a safe and friendly environment for our associates and customers, and to welcome them back at the earliest time possible.

How should tourism-related businesses prepare for the eventual return of visitors to Hawaii?

Back in 1900, our organization — then called The Honolulu Japanese Merchants Association — was formed following the devastation caused by the Chinatown fire, which was intentionally set to combat the bubonic plague outbreak in Honolulu. Four Japanese businessmen organized 37 merchants into the chamber to assist and support each other through the economic crisis. At the time, the majority of immigrants from Japan lived and did business in the Chinatown area.

Rebuilding is never easy, but along with it comes an opportunity to look at ways to change for the better — whether it be restructuring, finding efficiencies or looking for creative solutions to address our current reality, which is learning to live with COVID-19 in our community.

In the hospitality industry, guest experience is a priority and successful businesses will need to adapt by delivering that same hospitality in a way that ensures the safety, health and well-being of our guests, employees and community.

It is ironic that on our 120th anniversary we are in the midst of another economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While we’ve grown significantly in membership, our mission to promote fostering friendships, connecting “B2B” (business-to- business) and caring for the land has remained the same.

Our organization is resilient and continues to overcome the challenges facing us, and this time is no different.

JASON ITO

>> Personal background: Born and raised in Liliha. Married to Lisa; sons Jordan and Justin

>> Education: DeVry Institute of Technology in Phoenix, Ariz.; graduated from Electronics Institute, Honolulu

>> Professional profile: Board chairman, Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce; vice president of administration, labor and community relations for Kyo-ya Management Co., Ltd.

>> Community service: Boards and executive committees for the Waikiki Improvement Association, state of Hawaii’s Workforce Development Council, Aloha United Way, Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii, K.A.M.P. Hawaii and Palama Settlement, among others

>> A few more thoughts: My mom died when I was 29. I miss her cooking, which I aspire to replicate. I love being in the ocean at night hunting for namako (sea cucumber) with Jordan, and golfing with Lisa.

Asked by Stephen J. Downes, Star-Advertiser