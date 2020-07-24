comscore Modular housing project breaks ground in Ewa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Modular housing project breaks ground in Ewa

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
    A blessing ceremony on Thursday marked the start of the construction for an affordable rental housing project in Ewa Beach.

    Units at the state’s first “stacked” modular complex will be available for rent in April. City officials broke ground Thursday.

City officials broke ground Thursday for a three-story, 58-unit modular housing project in the West Loch section of Ewa for lower-income individuals and couples. Read more

