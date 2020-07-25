$1M arrest warrant issued for Kahala Beach stabbing suspect

Honolulu police are looking for Erik Willis, 18, on a $1 million grand jury bench warrant issued for his arrest in the July 8 stabbing of a teenage girl at Kahala Beach.

Willis was first arrested July 11 in Niu Valley. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder on July 13 and was released after posting a $200,000 bail bond. Willis made his initial appearance in Honolulu District Court July 16 but police are now trying to locate him.

Willis is accused of cutting the victim on her upper body and hands. The girl was hospitalized in serious condition. Police said at the time that Willis and the victim were not acquainted.

Now CrimeStoppers and police are once again seeking the public’s assistance in locating Willis, who has no prior criminal convictions and is known to frequent the East Honolulu area. He is Caucasian, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. If spotted, police advise not approaching Willis, as he may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send an anonymous web tip to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.