Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The article, “Hawaii’s economy at the forefront for congressional candidates” (Star-Advertiser, July 19) was so biased and unfair to candidates running for the District 2 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Read more

The article, “Hawaii’s economy at the forefront for congressional candidates” (Star-Advertiser, July 19) was so biased and unfair to candidates running for the District 2 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Why is Kai Kahele being featured as the clear front-runner? Was there a poll showing Kahele as the front runner?

It said Kahele apparently is prohibited from giving media interviews or otherwise campaigning due to a U.S. Department of Defense directive.

So why are there two paragraphs stating Kahele’s priorities? Were the other candidates contacted about their priorities? Is this fair to the other candidates?

Kahele is not the incumbent for this seat. Why is the Star-Advertiser campaigning for him?

Why aren’t the other candidates given a fair share of coverage? This is a huge advantage for Kahele. It is very biased and unfair.

Ed Kaneshiro

Waipahu

We need to continue social distancing

I am all for opening up the state to tourists, when it is safe. With our cases rising and deaths occurring, we need a better plan.

We had more than 600 visitors recently. Who comes to Hawaii on a cheap ticket to quarantine for 14 days? No one. They are out there. That’s not even the issue right now.

We have cases on our islands that aren’t related to travel. We need more contact tracers and we need to postpone the opening of schools until at least September. Why do we have to open schools in August? Let’s give our teachers and the state Department of Education a little more time to get things ready.

I take care of my 94-year-old mother. We all want to spend time with her, but can’t as long as so many don’t adhere to the suggested health protocols.

Practice social distancing, wear your masks, and be smart. Let’s make Hawaii truly the safest place, not for tourists but for all of us local folks.

Lizette Haneberg

Hawaii Kai

Elections Office can’t compete with post office

Scott Nago said, “The post office has a history of overpromising and underdelivering” (“Election ballots going out earlier than expected,” Star-Advertiser, July 17). Such hubris! This comes from the man who was in charge when two dozen precincts had ballot shortages in the 2012 election.

In the primary election in 2014, Hawaii island residents were effectively denied their right to vote in an important senate race because the Elections Office didn’t know how to ensure that every person was able to cast a ballot despite the disruption from Hurricane Iselle.

Oh, and how about the malfunctioning voting and tabulating machines in the 2018 election? With his record, success with the all mail-in balloting is doubtful at best. I, for one, have every confidence that the U.S. Postal Service and the great mail carriers it employs will do their job and do it well. The same certainly cannot be said of Nago and his Elections Office.

Patricia Sidor

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter