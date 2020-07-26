Honolulu firefighters battle Sand Island blaze

COURTESY @KEVINCKPHOTO ON INSTAGRAM
Honolulu firefighters this morning were battling a fire in an industrial area of Sand Island that generated smoke that could be seen for miles.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu firefighters clean up after fighting a fire on Sand Island this morning.
The fire was reported at Building F of 1006 Mikole St. at 9:18 a.m.
Within six minutes, the first of 10 Honolulu Fire Department units had responded.
