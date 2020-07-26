VIDEO: Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s Robert Ballard answers your Hurricane Douglas questions

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Robert Ballard, who is the science and operations officer at the National Weather Service in Honolulu and Central Pacific Hurricane Center, joins us for a livestream Q&A video to discuss Hurricane Douglas as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands this weekend.

Tune in via the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Facebook page for the latest updates on the storm and submit your questions through our page.

