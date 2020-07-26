VIDEO: Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s Robert Ballard answers your Hurricane Douglas questions

Robert Ballard, who is the science and operations officer at the National Weather Service in Honolulu and Central Pacific Hurricane Center, joins us for a livestream Q&A video to discuss Hurricane Douglas as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands this weekend.
Tune in via the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Facebook page for the latest updates on the storm and submit your questions through our page.
For the latest Hurricane Douglas updates, go to 808ne.ws/hurricaneseason.
