Column: You Run 808 is a reason why young adults must vote

2020 is not over. We can rebound and resolve to tackle our community challenges head-on to create a lasting positive impact across our islands. We are excited and hopeful in building a movement of civic engagement in our communities across our islands. And it starts with voter participation.

Every1ne Hawaii is a Hawaii 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization fueled by a network of Hawaii’s emerging leaders, creatives and influencers, united in aloha for this place we call home. We endorse civic engagement and voter participation. We do not endorse a specific political party, political office, political candidate or political issue.

However, we need you to.

We believe a civically engaged person leads to an informed voter and an informed voter leads to better elected leaders for a better Hawaii. We encourage the next generations to get involved and support an issue or candidate, publicly or privately, at their choosing.

To this end, Every1ne Hawaii will be producing a voter guide to be released soon on our website. Get informed and check out which candidate aligns with your beliefs. In addition, we’ve launched a live webcast “Coconut Wireless: 20/20” for civic engagement content.

We must take responsibility for our island home. This summer, we have seen the youth of Hawaii get involved with their community by volunteering with food and mask drives and peacefully protesting injustice. Students at the University of Hawaii organized discussions with political candidates about important issues and encouraging voter participation.

The ‘Ahahui o Hawai‘i Advocates for Native Hawaiian Justice, a student organization at the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, co-hosted the first live in-person candidate discussion for the 2020 Honolulu mayoral race in partnership with Aloha Rising, Every1ne Hawaii, the Native Hawaiian Education Council, and Waiwai Collective. Student athletes from the University of Hawaii also urged their peers to register to vote in the upcoming primary election.

These University of Hawaii students know that this year can be different.

Did you know from statehood to the mid-1990s, Hawaii voters participated in the general election ranging from mid-70% to over 90%? However, only 39% and 53% of registered voters participated in the 2018 primary and general elections in Hawaii.

We must do better. In the second half of 2020, let us change that by voting.

This month, we start voting in the primary election in Hawaii. For the first time ever, Hawaii will be conducting a mail-in ballot election. Those who missed the primary election voter registration deadline will still have a chance to register at their county voter service center between July 27 and Aug. 8. Mail your ballot in the Office of Elections prepaid envelope or drop it off at places of deposit noted by the Office of Elections. Your ballot must be received by your County Elections Division by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 8. A similar process will take place for the general election in November.

We vote, we care — we know you do, too. So join us this primary and general election in choosing our elected Hawaii leaders because as voters, You Run 808.

Jeff Laupola, a Navy veteran with a business master’s degree, submitted this on behalf of fellow Every1ne Hawaii founders Alx Kawakami, Kimo Kennedy, Robert Kurisu, Ryan Matsumoto, Zak Noyle, Darragh O’Carroll, Nicole Velasco and Keoni Williams.