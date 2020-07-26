comscore Column: You Run 808 is a reason why young adults must vote | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: You Run 808 is a reason why young adults must vote

  • By Jeff Laupola
  • Today
  You Run 808 was painted on the side of the building at 1150 South King Street earlier this month.

    You Run 808 was painted on the side of the building at 1150 South King Street earlier this month.

2020 is not over. We can rebound and resolve to tackle our community challenges head-on to create a lasting positive impact across our islands. We are excited and hopeful in building a movement of civic engagement in our communities across our islands. And it starts with voter participation. Read more

