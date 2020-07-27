Man, 35, arrested after his girlfriend is fatally stabbed in Makiki

A 35-year-old man is in custody in connection with the deadly stabbing of his 31-year-old girlfriend in Makiki.

Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the stabbing that occurred at an apartment building at 1717 Mott Smith Drive at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her body.

She was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center where she died.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree murder.