Oahu trash pickup restarts Tuesday after hurricane disrupts service

Gray trash carts that are regularly scheduled to be picked up from Oahu households on Mondays will be picked up this week starting Tuesday, the Department of Environmental Services said.

Over the weekend, the city suspended all of today’s scheduled curbside pickups in anticipation of Hurricane Douglas’ arrival.

Those gray bins should stay off the curbside during daylight today, but then put back out curbside tonight, ENV spokesman Markus Owens said.

Blue and green carts that were missed today, however, will not be picked up, Owens said. Hold those bins until the next scheduled collection day. The same goes for manual collection routes, he said.

Bulky item pickups that had been scheduled for today will be made in the coming days, similar to the gray carts, Owens said.

City refuse convenience centers, transfer stations and Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are closed today but will reopen Tuesday.

For more information, visit opala.org.