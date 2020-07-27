What’s closed or canceled because of Hurricane Douglas

EVENTS AND ATTRACTIONS

Statewide:

>> State Senate and House offices will be closed today. The offices will reopen Tuesday.

>> The University of Hawaii’s Oahu and Kauai campuses will be closed today. UH campuses on Maui and Hawaii island will reopen today.

Closed campuses and centers:

University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Hawaii at West Oahu

Kapiolani Community College

Windward Community College

Honolulu Community College

Kauai Community College

Leeward Community College

Waianae Moku Education Center

>> Judiciary facilities on Oahu and Kauai will be closed today. Hearings or trials canceled due to the hurricane will be rescheduled to the next available date.

>> Department of Education schools and offices in the City and County of Honolulu and Kauai County will be closed today. HIDOE schools and offices in Hawaii and Maui counties will remain open.

Oahu:

>> Kalihi-Palama Health Center will be closed today. The health center will reopen Tuesday. For more information, call 848-1438.

>> The Honolulu Planning Commission public hearing scheduled for today has been canceled. No new date for the hearing has been set.

>> The City and County of Honolulu’s legislative branch will be closed today.

The legislative branch includes:

Honolulu City Council.

Office of the City Clerk.

Office and City Council Services.

>> City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed today.

>> Ala Moana Center will reopen today and resume hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

>> The Honolulu Museum of Art will remain closed through Wednesday, reopening Thursday.

>> Pearl Harbor Visitor Center will be closed today.

>> Municipal golf courses on Oahu will be closed today.

>> Iolani Palace will reopen Friday. Guests with confirmed reservations will receive full refunds or the option to reschedule their tour to a later date. For more information, contact the Iolani Palace reservations office at 522-0832.

>> All permitted city park events, including picnics and sports events and competitions, are canceled today.

>> Honolulu Botanical Gardens, Koko Head Shooting Complex and city pools will be closed today.

>> People’s Open Markets are canceled today.

>> Waimea Valley will be closed today. The Oahu attraction will reopen Tuesday if there is no major damage to the area.

>> Aloha Home Market in Kailua rescheduled last weekend’s markets to Aug. 9.

GOVERNMENT SERVICES

>> Garbage pickup and all bulky item pickup on Oahu are canceled today. All refuse convenience centers, transfer stations and the Waimanalo Gulch landfill will be closed today.

>> Summer Fun Program has been canceled today.

>> All city camping permits will be suspended through Wednesday. There are 16 campgrounds with 87 campsites. Anyone who registered for those camping permits will receive an email and qualify for a permit fee refund.

>> The House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness meeting at 10 a.m. today is postponed to a date and time to be determined.

>> The Ambulatory Care Center and all VA Pacific Islands Health Care System community-based outpatient clinics will be closed for face-to-face appointments through today. However, all telephone and Veteran Video Connect appointments will continue as scheduled. Face-to-face appointments will be converted to telephone or VVC if appropriate. Call 800-214-1306 for more information.

ORGANIZATIONS AND BUSINESSES

>> All YMCA of Honolulu branches, summer day camps and YMCA Feeds Kids Grab and Go Free Healthy Lunch sites will be closed today.

>> Bank of Hawaii’s Call Center operations will reopen at 7 a.m. today.