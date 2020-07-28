Wind advisory in effect for Maui and Big Isle as Tropical Storm Douglas heads further northwest

Strong trades continue through tonight, forecasters said, as Tropical Storm Douglas continues to weaken on its path further west of the main Hawaiian isles.

At 11 a.m. today, Douglas was about 715 miles west-northwest of Honolulu, and 150 miles west-northwest of French Frigate Shoals, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Douglas was moving west-northwest at 18 mph.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for portions of Papahanaumokuakea, from French Frigate Shoals to Maro Reef to Lisianski.

In the main isles, meanwhile, breezy to locally windy trades, with passing windward and mauka showers will continue for the rest of the week due to a strong, high-pressure ridge to the north.

A wind advisory has been issued for the Kohala district of Hawaii island, as well as central Maui, Lanai and Kahoolawe, starting at 6 a.m. today, and lasting through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 45 mph are expected through Wednesday morning. Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages. Motorists should use extra caution while driving.

A small craft advisory for all Hawaiian waters also remains in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Today’s forecast for smaller isles is mostly sunny and windy, with scattered showers throughout the day, and highs from 90 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight’s lows are from 72 to 77 degrees.

Tradewinds of 15 to 30 mph continue through today and tonight.

Surf is low for all sides of Oahu except for the east shores, where strong trades will maintain rough surf of 5 to 7 feet today, before lowering to 4 to 6 feet Wednesday.

Surf along north shores is expected to remain at 2 to 4 feet through Wednesday. Surf along south and west shores will remain at 1 to 3 feet through Wednesday.

No significant swells are expected through the weekend, which forecasters say will be sunny, with a “typical summer trade wind pattern.”