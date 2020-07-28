Woman, 21, arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband in Wahiawa

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed her 22-year-old husband early today at the Helemano Military Reservation in Wahiawa.

Police said the couple were involved in an argument at about 12:20 a.m. The woman then allegedly stabbed her husband in the upper torso.

The victim was taken in critical condition to Tripler Army Medical Center. Police said he has improved to stable condition.

Police arrested the suspect at a unit at 230 Malohi Road on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

This is the second domestic-related stabbing on Oahu in three days.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man Sunday night in connection with the stabbing death of his 31-year-old girlfriend in Makiki Heights.

The stabbing occurred at a unit at the Mott-Smith Laniloa condominium building at 1717 Mott Smith Drive.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead after officers found her unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her body.