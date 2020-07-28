comscore Off the News: Voter service centers now open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Voter service centers now open

  • Today
  • Updated 8:05 p.m.

Voter service centers statewide are now open daily except Sundays, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 7, and then 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Primary Election Day, Aug. 8. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Scofflaw bars hurt everyone

Scroll Up