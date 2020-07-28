The Electric Kitchen: Local products, ono dishes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With hotels and many restaurants still shuttered, local food producers have been selling directly to consumers. But cattle ranchers, and macadamia nut, coffee and papaya farmers, particularly dependent on the tourism industry, continue to be hit hard. Learn how you can help by visiting the Hawaii Farm Bureau at hfbf.org. These recipes use locally grown and raised products.

SEASONED GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF AND FINGERLING POTATO SALAD

“The Hawaii Farmers Market Cookbook – Vol. 2: The Chef’s Guide to Fresh Island Foods”

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/4 cup diced onion

1 pound ground local grass-fed beef, 80% lean

3/4 cup diced fresh tomatoes with juice

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

1/4 cup chili powder

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground oregano

1 cup diced fingerling potatoes, cooked

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

16 Manoa lettuce leaves

Avocado Vinaigrette (recipe below)

Heat oil in large saucepan over medium. Add onions; saute 2 minutes. Add ground beef; saute 3 minutes, stirring to break meat into small pieces.

Add tomatoes, garlic, chili powder, cumin and oregano. Reduce heat; simmer about 20 minutes.

Add potatoes, then season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

On 4 plates, lay lettuces leaves and top with beef mixture. Drizzle with Avocado Vinaigrette. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (using 4 tablespoons vinaigrette per serving, not including salt to taste; sodium will vary depending on salt used in vinaigrette): 660 calories, 55 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 80 mg cholesterol, 350-500 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 24 g protein.

AVOCADO VINAIGRETTE

1 local avocado, peeled and seeded

1/4 cup diced Maui onion

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, peeled

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh chopped basil

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

3/4 cup canola oil

In food processor, combine ingredients except oil. Process until smooth and creamy. With processor on low, drizzle in oil until just combined. Makes 2 cups.

Approximate nutritional information, per 2 tablespoons (not including salt to taste): 110 calories, 1 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 12 g fat, no saturated fat, cholesterol, sodium, sugar or protein.

PINEAPPLE PAPAYA MACADAMIA NUT BREAD

Courtesy Kamiya Papaya

3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups coarsely chopped macadamia nuts

6 tablespoons butter, room temperature

1-1/2 cups firmly packed light brown sugar

2 eggs

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, undrained

1/2 cup ripe Kamiya papaya, coarsely mashed

Heat to 350 degrees. Grease two 8-by-4-inch loaf pans.

Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Stir in macadamia nuts; set aside.

Using an electric mixer, cream butter and brown sugar. Beat in eggs; continue to beat until mixture is smooth. Stir in half of the flour-nut mixture, then stir in pineapple and juice. Slowly add papaya. Stir in remaining flour-nut mixture until blended.

Divide batter between loaf pans and smooth tops. Bake 45-50 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans for 5 minutes, then turn out on wire racks to cool. Serves 16.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 330 calories, 15 g fat, 4.5 g saturated fat, 35 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 46 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 23 g sugar, 5 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.