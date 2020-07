Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

G70, a design firm, has hired two employees.

>> Michele Leong has been hired as a planner. She previously worked for a Honolulu-based engineering firm. She holds a Master of Arts degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pacific Lutheran University.

>> Scott Schwarzwalder has been hired as a project architect. He previously held the same position for an architectural design firm in New York. Schwarzwalder received his Bachelor of Architecture degree from Syracuse University.

