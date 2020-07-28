Ferd Lewis: Major League Baseball needs serious approach to player safety
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami shortstop Miguel Rojas jumped over Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper as he turned a double play during a game on Saturday in Philadelphia.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree