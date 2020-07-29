Breezy trades return; Lihue, Hilo notch weather records

Moderate to breezy trades will remain in place for the next seven days, forecasters said, thanks to a high-pressure ridge to the north of the state, and trade showers are expected, mostly for windward and mauka areas.

Douglas, which early this morning was about 270 miles south-southeast of Midway Atoll, has degenerated to a post-tropical low, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The tropical storm warning for portions of Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Maro Reef to Lisianski has been discontinued. Douglas continues to travel west at 23 mph and is expected to cross the international date line later today.

On the main Hawaiian isles, meanwhile, the forecast for today is mostly sunny and breezy, with scattered showers and highs from 87 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, with lows from 72 to 77 degrees.

Trades of 15 to 25 mph during the day slow down to 15 to 20 mph tonight.

Surf heights remain well below advisory thresholds for all shores — 1 to 3 feet along south, north, and west shores, and 3 to 5 feet along east shores — through Thursday.

Surf is expected to remain rough along east shores due to strong trades, and a small bump for south shores is possible Friday and Saturday due to a combination of southerly swells.

The National Weather Service logged several records over the last week.

A record daily maximum rainfall of 0.59 inches was set at Lihue on Monday, breaking the previous record of 0.27 set in 1990.

On Sunday, a record high of 93 degrees was set at Hilo, breaking the old record of 89 set in 2003. On Saturday, a record high of 94 degrees was set at Kahului, surpassing 93 in 2019.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels and the leeward, southeast waters of Hawaii island remains in place through 6 p.m. Sunday.