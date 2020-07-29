First Hawaiian Bank employee tests positive for coronavirus

First Hawaiian Bank said today that an isolated employee at its University branch at 2411 S. King St. who had no direct contact with customers or other employees tested positive for COVID-19 and that the employee is currently in self-quarantine.

The bank said that “out of an extreme abundance of caution,” it temporarily closed the branch on Thursday for deep cleaning and had all employees at the branch tested. Those tests all came back negative. The branch reopened on Monday.