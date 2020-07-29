VIDEO: Gov. Ige to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige said today he will take action to “reinstate some of the measures we’ve relaxed over the last few weeks” in the fight against COVID-19 in Hawaii.

With 109 new coronavirus cases announced today, Ige said he will move to reinstate a limit to social gatherings of 10 people or less.

Ige also confirmed he is working with Mayor Kirk Caldwell and the other counties in the state to shut down all bars for an extended period.

“I am very much concerned with what we see happening. It is a dropping of our vigilance and implementing the mandates we’ve had to distance and to wear masks,” Ige said.

