13 COVID-19 cases in public-housing projects, state says

Thirteen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed over the last few weeks in three of Hawaii’s largest public-housing projects for low-income residents: Mayor Wright Homes, Kalihi Valley Homes and Kuhio Park Terrace on Oahu.

The cases appear to be unrelated, including positive cases that were reported Tuesday, according to the head of the state office that oversees Hawaii’s public housing.

“There is no cluster,” said Hakim Ouansafi, executive director of the state Public Housing Authority. “All are isolated and in self-quarantine.”

The 13 cases included some members of the same family, out of 40,000 public housing residents.

“Thank God, so far it’s manageable and very minimal,” Ouansafi said.

Several of the patients already have finished their 14-day self-quarantine periods, while the most recent cases started their quarantines Tuesday, Ouansafi said.

“Some of them should be out of quarantine,” he said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday said he has no indication that the cases in public housing are related to a cluster of 36 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 following an Oahu funeral service two weeks ago that included Pacific islanders, some of whom are believed to have flown back to Guam.

Asked whether the public-housing residents could be unaware of warnings about COVID-19, Ouansafi said that’s unlikely.

Since March, outside visitors have been banned from Hawaii’s 85 public-housing projects “unless to care for someone,” Ouansafi said.

At the same time, public gatherings “of any size” outdoors or in conference rooms or other public spaces also have been banned, he said.

And anyone caught without wearing a mask on public-housing grounds generates a fine for the entire family, Ouansafi said.

“That’s why the number of cases has been kept extremely low,” he said.