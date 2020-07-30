124 new coronavirus-related cases as Hawaii marks another triple-digit record

Hawaii hit another triple-digit coronavirus record with 124 new daily cases today — the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Hawaii Department of Health today reported 121 new cases on Oahu and four new cases in Maui County. One Hawaii island case was recategorized as an Oahu case “as a result of updated information,” health officials said.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 1,637 on Oahu, 167 in Maui County, 115 on Hawaii island, and 47 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 737 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 1,226 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or 62% of those infected. Eleven new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

The new daily cases surpassed Wednesday’s tally of 109 new infections — 6.6% of the total 1,653 tests administered — and the first time the number of daily cases reached triple digits, prompting government leaders to consider tighter restrictions on activities that might lead to the spread of the virus.

State and county officials are considering reinstating the 14-day quarantine for interisland travel, as well as closing Oahu bars for three weeks, requiring masks be worn indoors and outdoors and limiting social gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

The spike in daily cases began last week with 55 new infections on Thursday, 60 on Friday, 73 on Saturday and 64 on Sunday.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains at 26 — 19 on Oahu, six on Maui and one Kauai resident who died outside the state. Meanwhile, the nationwide COVID-19 death count topped 150,000.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 177 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations reported on Oahu today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 175 hospitalizations within the state, 144 have been on Oahu, 26 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai. By county, Honolulu has seen 944 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 125 patients released.Hawaii island has one active infection, while Kauai County has four.

Of the 121,368 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.6% have been positive. Officials counted 2,156 new tests in today’s tally.