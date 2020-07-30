CVS is hiring for hundreds of positions at Longs Drugs in Hawaii

CVS Health, the owner of Longs Drugs, announced today an accelerated hiring program to fill hundreds of new positions for stores across Hawaii in anticipation of the flu season and the continued presence of COVID-19 this fall.

CVS said about 100 to 150 of the permanent full- and part-time positions will be filled in the next 30 days as the expected need for services, including flu vaccinations, rise. To fill them quickly, the company said it will use a technology-enabled hiring process featuring virtual interviews and immersive job experiences.

Among the positions offered are management roles, pharmacy technicians and store associates.

“We typically hire additional colleagues for the fall flu season,” said Scott Sutton, CVS Health Region Director in a news release. “However, with the projected surge in demand for flu shots and the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, we are estimating an even higher level of need for team members. These jobs offer Hawaii residents flexible hours, advancement opportunities and a positive environment as we work together to help our patients and customers on their path to better health.”

In the coming months, CVS also expects to hire for an additional 200 to 400 positions.

The announcement comes at a time when the tourism-dependent state is experiencing record-high unemployment rates due to the impacts of the coronavirus. The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii said nearly 100,000 residents are currently looking for work as expanded unemployment benefits come to an end.

“The State of Hawaii is delighted to welcome this significant influx of new Longs Drugs jobs to our community,” said Rep. John Mizuno, Chair of the House Health Committee, in a statement. “We appreciate CVS Health’s contribution to the economic growth and prosperity of Hawaii by providing much-needed employment to our residents as our great state continues to work through the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Full-time CVS Health employees receive competitive pay, paid training and a generous benefits package.

Those interested can visit cvs.jobs to apply.