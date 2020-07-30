Woman, 21, charged with stabbing her husband in Wahiawa

Prosecutors charged a 21-year-old woman with assault in connection with a domestic-related stabbing involving her husband in Wahiawa.

Cassie J. Carter was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault and first-degree terroristic threatening. Her arraignment is scheduled to be held Monday at Honolulu District Court.

Carter was released from custody after posting $15,000 bail.

Police said a suspect, later identified as Carter, and her husband, also 21, were involved in an argument at the Helemano Military Reservation at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The argument escalated and Carter allegedly stabbed her husband multiple times in the upper torso.

He was initially taken in critical condition to Tripler Army Medical Center. Police said he improved to stable condition.

Police arrested Carter at a unit at 230 Malohi Road on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Prosecutors charged her with lesser offenses of assault and terroristic threatening which are considered Class C felonies. Each offense is punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Carter’s husband is an active-duty Army soldier with the 25th Infantry Division.