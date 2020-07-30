comscore Crew leaves Honolulu to recover Paralympian’s row boat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Crew leaves Honolulu to recover Paralympian’s row boat

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Blue Moon motored out past Magic Island on Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Blue Moon motored out past Magic Island on Wednesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Russ Johnson bumped fists before heading out from the Hawaii Yacht Club on the diver sailing vessel called Blue Moon on Wednesday. Johnson and his crew set out to retrieve the 19.5-foot ocean rowing boat three-time Paralympian Angela Madsen was using in a solo rowing attempt from California to Hawaii. Madsen’s lifeless body was found out at sea on June 22.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Russ Johnson bumped fists before heading out from the Hawaii Yacht Club on the diver sailing vessel called Blue Moon on Wednesday. Johnson and his crew set out to retrieve the 19.5-foot ocean rowing boat three-time Paralympian Angela Madsen was using in a solo rowing attempt from California to Hawaii. Madsen’s lifeless body was found out at sea on June 22.

A three-person crew left from the Hawaii Yacht Club on Wednesday on a mission to recover the boat of Paralympian Angela Madsen, who died in late June while attempting to row herself from Southern California to Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Central Pacific Bank tops estimates, reserves $10.6M

Scroll Up