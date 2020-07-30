Crew leaves Honolulu to recover Paralympian’s row boat
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:44 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Blue Moon motored out past Magic Island on Wednesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Russ Johnson bumped fists before heading out from the Hawaii Yacht Club on the diver sailing vessel called Blue Moon on Wednesday. Johnson and his crew set out to retrieve the 19.5-foot ocean rowing boat three-time Paralympian Angela Madsen was using in a solo rowing attempt from California to Hawaii. Madsen’s lifeless body was found out at sea on June 22.