12th Ave Grill to go on hiatus Aug. 9

The owners of 12th Ave Grill announced today that the popular Kaimuki restaurant “will be taking a planned hiatus” starting Aug. 9.

“We will be reopening as soon as we believe the situation is more conducive to a better business environment,” owners Kevin Hanney and Denise Luke said in an email. “We certainly hope it will not be long.”

The restaurant, which opened in 2004, served takeout from the time of the COVID-19 dine-in shutdown in March and reopened when the shutdown was lifted in early June.

“We are excited to take this time to source new ingredients with local farmers, ranchers and fishermen and continue to innovate our contemporary American cooking,” the email said.