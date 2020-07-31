Bank of Hawaii employee tests positive for coronavirus

Bank of Hawaii confirmed today that a branch employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee, who works at the bank’s Pearlridge branch, last worked on Tuesday and typically works from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The employee passed a daily wellness check (a health assessment questionnaire and temperature check) before entering the branch, which is required of all Bank of Hawaii employees working on site. Bank of Hawaii became aware of the test results this morning.

A professional sanitization service deep-cleaned and sanitized the branch Thursday evening and the branch will be closed today and will reopen on Monday.

The Department of Health will conduct contact tracing and will notify any individuals that the employee may have had close contact with. As a precautionary measure, all employees at the Pearlridge branch will be tested and back-up employees will staff the branch when it reopens.

Bank of Hawaii said since the beginning of the pandemic it has implemented stringent protocols in its branches and locations. All branch employees are required to wear face masks, practice and enforce social distancing, and queue customers 6 feet apart. All branches have been fortified with plexiglass barriers, social distancing signage and markers, and sanitation supplies. Hand-sanitizing solution is available for employees and customers.

To further help minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, all on-site employees follow cleaning procedures at the start and end of each day, in addition to the bank’s daily scheduled janitorial cleanings.