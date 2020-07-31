Breezy trades to continue, get a boost early next week

The weekend ahead is expected to offer sunshine and breezy trades, forecasters said, thanks to a high pressure system north of Hawaii, with some minor speed fluctuations.

The National Weather service expects trade showers to favor windward areas, and occasionally spill to leeward sides of the smaller isles, but rainfall amounts are expected to remain light.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny for most isles, with isolated afternoon showers and highs from 87 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, with lows from 87 to 92.

East winds of 15 to 25 mph during the day slow down to 20 mph at night.

Surf on most shores of Oahu remain low — at 1 to 2 feet for north and west facing shores, and 2 to 4 feet for south facing shores – through Saturday.

Surf along east facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet through early Saturday, then lower to 2 to 4 feet later in the day. Rough surf along east facing shores will gradually subside this weekend as the upwind trades decrease, forecasters said.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for Maalaea Bay, the Alenuihaha and Pailolo channels, and waters south of Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Sunday.

Hurricane Isaias is getting better organized as it brings tropical storm conditions to the central Bahamas in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Parts of the Florida coastline are under a hurricane watch today as Isaias continues on a track towards the U.S. East Coast.

All is calm, meanwhile, in the Central Pacific, where Hawaii is located, with no tropical cyclones on the horizon.

Although trades may decrease slightly this weekend, another boost is expected by early next week and become gusty during the middle of next week.