Hawaii State FCU to temporarily adjust branch hours

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union said today that starting Monday all 11 of its branches will temporarily adjust their hours of operations in an effort to keep its members and employees safe amid the state’s current uptick in positive COVID-19 cases.

The first hour of operations at all branch locations will continue to be reserved for seniors and those living with serious pre-existing conditions.

For the latest information on the new hours and other operations, click here.

Most credit union services, including notary, loan processing, new accounts, and signature guarantee will remain by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 587-2700 or toll-free at (888) 586-1056. Online banking and the HSFCU mobile app are also available 24/7 to check accounts, pay bills, transfer funds and more.

Hawaii State FCU serves state, city and county employees as well as nonprofits and select businesses and their families across the state. The credit union has more than 117,000 members and $1.9 billion in assets.